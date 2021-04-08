Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.41. Approximately 744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

