Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.38. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.57.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

