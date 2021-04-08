Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

