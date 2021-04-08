Sanne Group’s (SNN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanne Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 674 ($8.81).

Shares of LON:SNN traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 655 ($8.56). 409,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 595.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 594.29. The stock has a market cap of £973.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30.

In other news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 8,818 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

