Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

