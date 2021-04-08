Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $109.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $90.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $459.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $460.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $502.94 million, with estimates ranging from $496.20 million to $507.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

