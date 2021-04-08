Scala Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Scala has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $6,634.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00807446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.60 or 0.99740879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00711005 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,729,994,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,929,994,116 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.