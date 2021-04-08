Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.65 Million

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report $7.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $7.30 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $5.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $35.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,574,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.