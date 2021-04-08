Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 141,824 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.51% of AMETEK worth $142,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $129.55 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

