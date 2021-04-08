Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 244,073 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of Kimberly-Clark worth $206,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

KMB opened at $136.94 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.