Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 590,556 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 4.64% of TPI Composites worth $87,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

