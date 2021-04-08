Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 85,717 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85,717 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $83,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $221.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.87.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

