Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,314 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.70% of Omnicom Group worth $94,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

