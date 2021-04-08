Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 126,052 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $163,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 576,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $295.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $156.31 and a one year high of $299.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.