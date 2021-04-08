Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 139,375 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.29% of Balchem worth $85,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

