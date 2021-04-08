Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 194,874 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $133,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 348,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,641,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,614,000 after acquiring an additional 82,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

