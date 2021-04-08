Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 30,973 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Chubb worth $93,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after buying an additional 481,985 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

