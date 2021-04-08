Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,705 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of AbbVie worth $184,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

