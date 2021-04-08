Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,655 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.62% of Catalent worth $109,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7,111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Catalent by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 65,752 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,531. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

