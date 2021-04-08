Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,674 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $155,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL opened at $255.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

