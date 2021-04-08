Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,017 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $163,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

