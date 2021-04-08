Schroder Investment Management Group Has $108.84 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,792 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.81% of ON Semiconductor worth $108,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

ON stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.