Schroder Investment Management Group Has $117.03 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 881,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.54% of Nasdaq worth $117,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.89.

Nasdaq stock opened at $150.78 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.23 and a fifty-two week high of $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

