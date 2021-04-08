Schroder Investment Management Group Has $128.40 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $128,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,205,000 after buying an additional 451,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

