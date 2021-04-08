Schroder Investment Management Group Has $158.03 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $158,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,856,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,914,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

