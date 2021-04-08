Schroder Investment Management Group Has $86.42 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.15% of Terreno Realty worth $86,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.