Schroder Investment Management Group Has $89.48 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 146.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $89,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 553,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,283.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

