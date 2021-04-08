Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $156,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $611.63 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.97 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $620.65 and a 200 day moving average of $630.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.45.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.