Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Target worth $99,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

TGT opened at $204.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

