Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,038 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $141,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.93 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

