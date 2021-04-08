Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 104,545 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Prologis worth $95,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Prologis stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

