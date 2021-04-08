Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 286,900 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.38% of Robert Half International worth $97,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

