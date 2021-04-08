Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 375,774 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,774 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.65% of TransUnion worth $123,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.