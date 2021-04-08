Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 769,960 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 769,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $229.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $230.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average is $208.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

