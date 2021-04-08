Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,653 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.58% of Generac worth $82,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Generac by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $326.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

