Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 541.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,433 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $103,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $130.58 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.88 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

