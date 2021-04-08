Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228,071 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Rockwell Automation worth $90,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $261.27 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.