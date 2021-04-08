Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.02% of Logitech International worth $145,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

