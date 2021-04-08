Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,817,335 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $188,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2,021.0% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

