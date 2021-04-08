Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 238,017 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $111,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.