Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 265,019 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 265,019 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.67% of Seagate Technology worth $98,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 63.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $2,387,385.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636,975 shares of company stock worth $100,101,615. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

