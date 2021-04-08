Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 417,320 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,320 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.18% of Huazhu Group worth $170,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 255,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 139.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after acquiring an additional 621,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

