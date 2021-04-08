Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,493 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.29% of Amdocs worth $119,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

