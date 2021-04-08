Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,625 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $101,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 755,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,420 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 854.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 86,789 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $220.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.