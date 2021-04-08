Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 80,760 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,760 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Magna International worth $100,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

