Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 82,862 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,862 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.61% of Fortive worth $146,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

