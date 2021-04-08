Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.43% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $91,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.75 and its 200 day moving average is $283.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.40 and a twelve month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

