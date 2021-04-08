Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,626 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.58% of Valmont Industries worth $95,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $233.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

