Schroders (LON:SDRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,645.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,645 ($34.56) and last traded at GBX 2,619.40 ($34.22), with a volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($34.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,195.17. The stock has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

