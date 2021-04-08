Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,421.80

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,421.80 ($31.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,625 ($34.30). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,625 ($34.30), with a volume of 14,660 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,421.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

